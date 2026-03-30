Azerbaijan clinches spot among safest nations

Azerbaijan ranked among the safest nations in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026 report.

With 0.123 scores, the country has risen three ranks from 2025, securing the 93rd spot in the 2026 GTI, making it one of the safest countries globally in terms of terrorism threats and scoring a high rating as one of the safest countries in the world regarding terrorism, on a possible rating scale of 1 to 100.

In the report, countries like Pakistan (8.574), Burkina Faso (8.324), and Niger (7.816) found themselves at the top of the heap for having the highest levels of terrorist activity.

In the latest ranking, Syria (7.38) ranked sixth, Israel (6.79) 10th, Afghanistan (6.678) 11th, India (6.428) 13th, Russia (5.593) held the 17th position, Iran (5.477) was 18th, and the U.S. (4.521) 28th, while Germany (4.447) ranked 29th, France (3.224) 35th, Türkiye (3.212) 36th, China (1.311) 54th, Switzerland (0.749) 67th, UAE (0.749) 68th, Georgia (0.506) 77th, and Armenia (0.483) 81st.

According to the report, despite being located in a rather sensitive and complex geopolitical space where terrorist and sabotage threats on religious, political, national, and other grounds are high, Azerbaijan has achieved a very high internal security rating in the world in recent years, thanks to the development, peace, and effective work carried out by security agencies in the fight against terrorism, which have been established as a result of successful domestic and foreign state policies.