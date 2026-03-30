Russia-Azerbaijan mutual investments exceed 300 million in 2025

Azerbaijan has increased its investment activity in the Russian economy in 2025 to $52.8 million, while Russia invested $267.8 million in Azerbaijan.

Russia and Azerbaijan are mutually increasing investments: in 2025, Russia increased its volume of direct investment in Azerbaijan by $33.5 million, or 14.3% compared to 2024, reaching $267.8 million, the country's Central Bank reported.

In 2025, Azerbaijan invested $52.8 million in the Russian economy - an increase of $34.2 million, or 2.8 times, compared to the previous year, Trend reported.

Overall, in 2025, Russia's share of total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan was 4.1%, while Azerbaijan's share of total foreign direct investment in Russia was 2.1%.

In 2024, Russia's total direct investment in Azerbaijan reached $234.3 million, while Azerbaijan invested $18.6 million in Russia.

In total, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan's economy in 2025 exceeded $6.595 billion, down $450.9 million, or 6.4%, compared to 2024.

However, foreign direct investment from Azerbaijan in foreign economies increased by 43.4% to $2.528 billion, up $765.4 million from 2024, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia remained a key exporter and importer for Azerbaijan among CIS countries last year. Russia-Azerbaijan trade turnover in 2025 increased to nearly $5 billion ($4.94 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 3.8%, compared to 2024). Of this, trade with CIS countries accounted for $7.6 billion (up $706 million, or 10%). Thus, trade with CIS countries represents 15.45% of the annual turnover.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani goods sales to CIS countries increased by 4% year-on-year to $1.767 billion (7% of total Azerbaijani exports), while purchases of goods from CIS countries on the Azerbaijani market increased by 12.2% to $5.231 billion (24% of total imports to Azerbaijan). Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $4.92 billion in 2025, up 2.5% compared to the previous year - 64.4% of Azerbaijan's trade with CIS countries and 9.95% of the country's total annual trade turnover.