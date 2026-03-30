Pezeshkian identifies key conditions for peace in the Middle East

The only solution for stabilizing the situation in the Middle East is a cessation of hostilities against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian President stated, emphasizing that any outside intervention in the Middle East crisis will lead to grave consequences for all parties.

During a telephone conversation with European Council President António Costa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that a complete cessation of aggression against the Islamic Republic is the only solution for normalizing the situation in the Middle East.

"The solution for normalizing the situation is a cessation of US and Israeli actions. We have never sought tension and war, and we have the will to end this war, provided certain conditions are met, especially with the necessary guarantees that aggression will not be repeated,”

- Masoud Pezeshkian said.