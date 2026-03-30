US does not link end of Iran war with opening of Hormuz - report

U.S. President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to end the U.S. military operation against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains generally closed to shipping, The Wall Street Journal quoted sources as saying.

The report said the U.S. authorities believe that restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will mean a six-week operation against Iran.

Trump decided that Washington should achieve its main goals, including the suppression of the Iranian Navy and the destruction of missile stocks, after which to curtail hostilities and seek the resumption of navigation by diplomatic means.

If they fail, the U.S. will put pressure on Europe and the Persian Gulf countries to lead efforts to open the strait.