Beijing, Islamabad propose peace plan for the Middle East

China and Pakistan have developed a joint 5-point initiative for an immediate ceasefire and stabilization of the situation in the Middle East.

The authorities of China and Pakistan have put forward a joint initiative for a peace settlement in the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East.

The text of the 5-point document was formulated following talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

"China and Pakistan call for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and for all efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to conflict resolution,”

- the statement reads.