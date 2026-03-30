IRGC intends to attack nearly 20 global companies in the Middle East

IRGC announced its readiness to strike the global companies' facilities in countries across the region. The first attack may take place on April 1.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) plans to strike the facilities of 18 companies located in the Middle East, a statement published by IRGC on March 31 reads.

The Iranian military noted that the attack could take place as early as tomorrow.

"These companies should expect the destruction of their associated units in response to every assassination in Iran starting at 8:00 p.m. Tehran time (7:30 p.m. Moscow time) on Wednesday, April 1,”

– IRGC warned.

The statement also emphasized that these companies are "actively involved" in "terrorist plotting” against the Islamic Republic. Among the companies mentioned by IRGC, there are Apple, Boeing, DEL, GE, Google, GP Morgan, G42, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Plantier, Cisco, Spire Solution, Tesla.