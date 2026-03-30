Archaeologists in Chechnya unearthed an early, unknown Bronze Age settlement hidden beneath layers of Golden Horde-era structures. It remained untouched for four millennia.

Archaeologists excavating a Golden Horde-era site in the Chechen settlement of Iskrinskoye-1 discovered an older monument from the Middle Bronze Age beneath the cultural layer, scientists announced today at a press conference dedicated to new chapters in Chechen history through the lens of archaeology.

The settlement's exploration has effectively turned into a detective story after other, more ancient structures emerged beneath the Golden Horde layer in an area that promised no archaeological surprises.