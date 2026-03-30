Vestnik Kavkaza

Archaeologists in Chechnya unearth Bronze age settlement

Раскопки
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Archaeologists in Chechnya unearthed an early, unknown Bronze Age settlement hidden beneath layers of Golden Horde-era structures. It remained untouched for four millennia.

Archaeologists excavating a Golden Horde-era site in the Chechen settlement of Iskrinskoye-1 discovered an older monument from the Middle Bronze Age beneath the cultural layer, scientists announced today at a press conference dedicated to new chapters in Chechen history through the lens of archaeology.

The settlement's exploration has effectively turned into a detective story after other, more ancient structures emerged beneath the Golden Horde layer in an area that promised no archaeological surprises.

360 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.