Russia refuses to supply oil to countries supporting price cap

Russia will not supply oil to the countries that maintain a price ceiling, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

The energy markets are very volatile now, there is a shortage and a price rise. However, the Japanese government is bound by obligations to impose a price ceiling on Russian oil, an anti-market measure that disrupts supply chains, the deputy FM noted.

As it has been repeatedly stated, Russia will not supply oil to the countries that support this provocative venture," Andrey Rudenko said.

According to him, official appeals from foreign countries will be subjected to careful consideration. When making a decision, the state of relations and protection of national economic interests will be prioritized, Izvestia reported.