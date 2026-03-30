Araghchi denies reports on missile launch towards Türkiye

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented on reports of a missile launched from Iran into Türkiye, calling them baseless.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented on reports of a missile launched from the Islamic Republic toward Türkiye, a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry reads.

"Araghchi called reports of Iran launching a missile toward Türkiye completely baseless,”

– the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed.

The Iranian Foreign Minister warned that those seeking to sow discord in the region could stage false flag operations.

Araghchi emphasized that Tehran remains committed to the principle of good-neighborliness and respects Türkiye’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The diplomat also emphasized its readiness for technical cooperation to discuss "any allegations."