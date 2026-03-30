Russian national debt up by 21 in year

Russia’s national debt spiked by 21% to 35.1 trillion rubles by the end of 2025 compared to 2024, an Audit Chamber report on the execution of the federal budget for January - December 2025 said.

"The national debt of the Russian Federation increased by 6.1 trillion rubles in 2025 (by 21%), amounting to 35.1 trillion rubles as of January 1, 2026," the report reads.

According to the Audit Chamber, domestic debt increased by 6.9 trillion rubles, or 29.1% to 30.7 trillion rubles, while foreign debt decreased by 818.4 billion rubles, or 15.4% to 4.5 trillion rubles.