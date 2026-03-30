EU Council President calls on Pezeschkian not to attack regional countries

Today, EU Council President António Costa held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeschkian, during which he called for refraining from attacks on countries in the region.

A telephone conversation took place today between EU Council President António Costa and Iranian President Masoud Pezeschkian. Costa reported on this in his social media.

The European diplomat described the current situation in the Middle East as "extremely dangerous."

"In my telephone conversation with President Pezeschkian today, I urged de-escalation and restraint, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and full compliance with international law by all parties,”

– António Costa said.

The President of the EU Council expressed deep regret for the loss of innocent lives, including the tragedy at the school in Minab.