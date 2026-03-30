Another group of IDPs receive keys to apartments in Khojavend

The families who returned to Azerbaijan's Khojavend city have been presented with keys to their apartments.

At this stage, 64 families (or 253 people) returned to the city.

The key-handing ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other officials.

Including this phase, a total of 201 families (762 people) have been permanently relocated in Khojavend.