US congressmen expected to visit Russia in June

Members of the U.S. Congress might pay a reciprocal visit to Russia in June, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov said following the Duma delegation’s trip to the U.S.

"Most likely, it will be in June. Before the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4, which will be the main event there," Nikonov said.

He noted that a visit by members of Congress to Russia "physically" cannot take place in the next month, because by that time it will be impossible to resolve all outstanding issues, including lifting Russian sanctions on the congress members. The senior lawmaker added that, unlike the U.S., Russia does not have a mechanism for partial removal of restrictions.

He also pointed out that Anna Paulina Luna, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who invited the Duma deputies to the U.S., was not under Russian sanctions.