Trump hopes to reach deal with Iran by April 6

The United States hopes to reach a deal with Iran by April 6, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

She was requested to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's post that the U.S. was suspending strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, until April 6.

Asked about what Washington hopes to achieve within that timeframe, the press secretary said that Trump "wants to make a deal."

"That timeline is waning. Several days left, and we'll see. We'll see what happens in the end of the 10-day period," Karoline Leavitt said.

The U.S. president had previously stated that Washington would destroy all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and the island of Kharg in the Gulf if Tehran were to derail talks with the U.S. aimed at resolving the conflict.

Meanwhile, the president reported that the U.S. is negotiating with Iran’s "new, more reasonable" authorities to end the armed conflict. He added that "great progress" had been made during these discussions.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran had received a proposal from the United States, via Pakistan and other intermediaries, to hold talks, but that there had been no direct contact with Washington.