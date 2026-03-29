Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Prime Minister and US Secretary of State hold phone call

Georgian Prime Minister and US Secretary of State hold phone call
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation today, Kobakhidze announced on his social media page.

"We had a productive telephone conversation, during which we emphasized the importance of restarting our partnership",

Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Prime Minister emphasized his country's growing importance as a strong partner in the South Caucasus region, reaffirmed Tbilisi's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington, and expressed Georgia's dedication to the development of stability and connectivity in the region.

 

 

440 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.