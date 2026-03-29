Georgian Prime Minister and US Secretary of State hold phone call

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation today, Kobakhidze announced on his social media page.

"We had a productive telephone conversation, during which we emphasized the importance of restarting our partnership",

Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Prime Minister emphasized his country's growing importance as a strong partner in the South Caucasus region, reaffirmed Tbilisi's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington, and expressed Georgia's dedication to the development of stability and connectivity in the region.