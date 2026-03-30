Bayramov and Araghchi express deep concern over regional situation

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi on March 30, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister reported.

During the phone talks, deep concern was expressed about the worsening regional situation. The importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to quickly end military clashes in the region was emphasized.

Bayramov and Araghchi also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest.