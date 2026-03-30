Moscow and Tehran to continue trade and economic cooperation

Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali have discussed the two countries' cooperation in the face of current geopolitical challenges, the Energy Ministry said.

The minister reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the comprehensive strategic cooperation despite the counteraction by third countries.

"The sides noted their mutual intention to continue working in the framework of agreements reached during the 19th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission in Tehran in February 2026. They examined specific steps to implement joint projects in the energy sector, agriculture and delivery of medications," the statement reads.

The attendees also discussed the evacuation of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) employees and their family members and the safety of the staff who remain at the NPP to keep the equipment in operational condition.