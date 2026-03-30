Three Russian container ships removed from US sanctions lists

The US Treasury Department announced the removal of three Russian container ships from sanctions lists. They had been under restrictions since the spring 2022.

According to a press release from the US Treasury Department , the United States lifted sanctions on three Russian container ships.

The ships in question are the FESCO Moneron, FESCO Magadan, and Sv. Nikolay. According to the US, all of them are Russian-flagged.

The first two were added to the sanctions lists in February 2022, and the third in April 2022.

According to data from the ship tracking service Marinetraffic, the FESCO Moneron is currently located in a bay near Magadan, the FESCO Magadan is off the coast of Japan, and the Sv. Nikolay is in the Sea of ​​Azov.