Akkuyu NPP's first power unit almost ready for operation

The Turkish Minister of Energy announced that the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (TNPP) is on the final stage of testing before commissioning.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that the first power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (TNPP) is almost 99% ready and that pre-startup testing has begun.

"Construction work on the first reactor of the NPP is almost 99% complete. The construction process is no longer causing us any problems. Our main task at the first reactor is to conduct testing before commissioning,”

– Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Turkish authorities plan to commission the first reactor of the Akkuyu NPP on October 29, the official national holiday - Republic Day.