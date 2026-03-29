US will not allow Iran to impose tolls in Strait of Hormuz - Rubio

The USA will not allow Iran to implement plans to charge tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, adding that the president has several options to prevent such a move.

"This will not be allowed to happen. And the President has a number of options available to him, if he so chooses, to prevent that from happening",

Rubio said.

His remarks follow a statement by Iranian parliamentarian Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who said the legislature is preparing a new law requiring commercial vessels to pay for using the strait in exchange for security guarantees and escort