Russian embassy express gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation of Russians from Iran

The Russian Embassy in Tehran expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran.

Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov confirmed the completion of the process of Russian citizens evacuation from Iran. He expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for their assistance with the evacuation.

The diplomat reported that all Russian citizens who planned to leave Iran via Azerbaijan had already successfully crossed the state border.

"Everyone who intended to leave, did it. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities and our embassy in Baku for their continued assistance in this matter,”

- Alexey Dedov said.