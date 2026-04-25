Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan allows transit of goods to Iran through its territory

Pakistan allows transit of goods to Iran through its territory
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan has introduced a new framework allowing transit of goods to Iran through its territory, the Pakistani Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

The development came as the government implemented the "Transit of Goods Through Pakistan Order 2026," aimed at facilitating smoother cargo movement and strengthening trade links with Iran.

According to the ministry, multiple routes passing through key locations in the southwestern areas of Gwadar and Taftan, as well as the southern port city of Karachi, have been designated as transit corridors, forming an integrated network for goods destined for Iran.

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