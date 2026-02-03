Pakistan to attend Iran-US talks

Pakistan has been invited to participate in the talks between Iran and the US, likely to be held in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul later this week, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said.

“Pakistan has received the invitation for the upcoming talks between Iran and the United States,” Tahir Andrabi said.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to participate in the meeting.

Earlier, U.S. media reports said senior officials from Washington and Tehran are preparing for face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Friday.

It was reported that the planned meeting would bring together U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Türkiye hosting and officials from Qatar, Egypt and other regional states expected to attend.