Pakistani Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and US to de-escalate conflict

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged Iran and the USA to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions during talks with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced.

"The parties must pursue a path of de-escalation and exercise restraint, as agreed in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding of June 2026. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region",

Dar said.

The Pakistani minister also reaffirmed Islamabad's readiness to continue contributing to regional peace efforts. The two diplomats agreed to maintain regular working contacts.

On the night of July 8, US forces struck Iranian territory, citing a threat to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran launched counterstrikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.