Paraguay defeats Germany, advances to World Cup Round of 16

Paraguay’s national team defeated Germany in a penalty shootout during a Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup.

The game took place in Boston, Massachusetts. Regulation and extra time ended in a 1-1 draw.

Paraguay forward Julio Enciso scored in the 42nd minute, and Germany forward Kai Havertz answered in the 54th. A German goal in the 102nd minute was disallowed after a video review. Paraguay’s players proved more accurate in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3.

Brazil defeated Japan 2:1 in the Round of 32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston, Texas, also advancing to the next stage of the competition.

The goals were scored by Casemiro (56’) and Gabriel Martinelli (90+6). Kaishu Sano netted the ball for Japan on the 20th minute.

In the Round of 16, Brazil will take on either Norway, or Cote-d’Ivoire, who will face each other on June 30.