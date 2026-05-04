Pashinyan: sectoral cooperation documents to be signed with Baku following peace treaty

Efforts to normalize relations with Azerbaijan will not end with the signing of a peace treaty, as the sides will still need to conclude agreements on sectoral cooperation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a joint statement with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the Armenia–EU summit in Yerevan.

“The signing of a peace agreement does not mean that the work is finished. On the contrary, it will require the signing of many new agreements in different areas, including on sectoral cooperation,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, in the transport sector Baku and Yerevan are already cooperating without any separate agreement. Pashinyan noted that it is extremely important that we fully open roads for each other, including the opening of the border with Türkiye.

The Armenian PM stressed that the full unblocking of communications is of key importance for the free movement of people and goods, as well as for the development of trade. Pashinyan noted that the guiding principle of cooperation should be unhindered transport connectivity, while ensuring mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He noted these approaches are already reflected in trilateral agreements between the governments, recalling the summit held in Washington in August 2025.

"I would also like to note that there is enormous potential in this area, which, in my view, is already in the process of being realized," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM also stated with satisfaction that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has, in effect, been established. For the first time in their shared history, Armenia and Azerbaijan are using the same or very similar rhetoric, he noted.