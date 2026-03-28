Passage through Strait of Hormuz to become tolled

Ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz will be subject to a toll under the new law that the Iranian Majlis (Parliament) will adopt soon, member of the Iranian parliament’s Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

"We have complete control over the Strait of Hormuz. A new system will govern this waterway soon once a bill is adopted by the Majlis. Security and services for ships will be ensured through fees [for passage through the strait] stipulated by the bill," Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

On March 25, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had allowed friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China, and Pakistan, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

On March 26, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s civil affairs committee Mohammad Reza Rezai Kouchi announced that the country’s parliament would pass a law on charging fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.