Vestnik Kavkaza

Pentagon to spend nearly 200 million dollars on nuclear missile control systems

Pentagon to spend nearly 200 million dollars on nuclear missile control systems
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US Defense Department has signed a $194 million contract with General Dynamics Missions Systems for technical and engineering support for naval nuclear‑capable cruise missile fire control subsystems.

"As part of the work, technical and engineering support will be provided to the fire control subsystem in the interests of the program to create sea-based nuclear cruise missiles",

Pentagon said.

The work will be carried out in Massachusetts and Virginia and is expected to be completed within two years, the Pentagon said.

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