Peru announces severance of diplomatic relations with Iran

Peru has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Iran over its actions in the Middle East, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Government of Peru has repeatedly expressed condemnation and deep concern about the complex situation that threatens the stability of the Middle East and has a serious impact on international peace and security",

the ministry said.

Lima also condemned Iran's restrictions on commercial shipping in the strait and its obstacles to IAEA inspectors.

The ministry clarified that the decision does not affect consular relations.