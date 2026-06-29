Vestnik Kavkaza

Pezeshkian discusses developing Iran-India relations with Modi

Масуд Пезешкиан
© Photo: Official Website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation with Narendra Modi. The parties discussed the development of relations between the two countries, as well as the situation in the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the development of relations between the two countries.

"Relations between the two countries have a long history and are based on mutual respect,"

– Masoud Pezeshkian said. 

According to Pezeshkian, strengthening cooperation will prevent third countries from pursuing destructive policies in the region. Tehran and New Delhi should also identify new areas of partnership.

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