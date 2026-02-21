Talks on Ukraine very complex process - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the negotiations on Ukraine as complex and laborious, commenting on the mood of Russian negotiators.

"Complex and laborious. The process is very complex and laborious. There is much to analyze and discuss with the head of state," Dmitry Peskov said.

The latest round of talks between Russian, U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators on the conflict in Ukraine were held in Geneva from February 17-18.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the U.S. is 'hopeful' it put forward proposals to both Russia, Ukraine that will bring both sides together 'in the next 3 weeks'.