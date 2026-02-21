President of Azerbaijan congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and, through you, to your fraternal people, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Day of Founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabiaб," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that he is very pleased that the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, which are a good example of strong friendship and rooted in brotherhood, are expanding day by day and being enriched with new content. The high-level political dialogue between them is accompanied by our cooperation across the economic, energy, humanitarian and other domains.

He noted the fruitful joint activities of their countries in the fields of renewable energy and investment. The construction and recent commissioning of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant by Saudi Arabia's “ACWA Power” company is a vivid manifestation of their close partnership.

"I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to enhance Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia interstate relations and fully benefit from the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader congratulated Al Saud and his people on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, and wish his robust health, happiness, success in his endeavors, as well as everlasting peace and prosperity to Saudi Arabia.