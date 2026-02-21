Hungary blocks 20th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions - Szijjártó

Hungary has announced its intention to block the EU's 20th package of sanctions against Russia, scheduled for adoption on February 23, according to Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

In a social media post, Szijjártó explained that Budapest's decision stems from the failure to restore Russian energy transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

"At tomorrow's meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers' Council, the 20th sanctions package is set to be adopted. Hungary will block it. Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow such decisions to move forward",

Szijjártó stated.

Earlier, Hungary and Slovakia jointly filed a lawsuit challenging Brussels' decision to impose a complete ban on Russian gas supplies to the EU starting in 2027.