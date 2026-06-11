President of Kazakhstan congratulates Russian leader on Russia Day

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, which is celebrated today.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, a statement published by Akorda reads.

"Kazakhstan values ​​its friendly and good-neighborly relations with fraternal Russia, which are steadily developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance,”

– Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised.

The President of Kazakhstan also underlined the special significance of Vladimir Putin's recent state visit to Kazakhstan. According to Tokayev, thanks to it, new horizons of cooperation beneficial to both sides have unfolded, and bilateral projects and initiatives received a strong impetus.