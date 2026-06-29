Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin, Tokayev held telephone conversation

Putin, Tokayev held telephone conversation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian leader held a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart. The parties discussed the implementation of mutually beneficial Russian-Kazakh projects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported.

The presidents discussed key bilateral issues and aspects of the Russian-Kazakh partnership.

"In line with the agreements reached during the Russian President's state visit to Kazakhstan in May, the current theme of further developing Russian-Kazakh relations, a comprehensive strategic partnership, and alliance were discussed,"

— the Kremlin press service informed.

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