Putin and Erdogan hold meeting on sidelines of SCO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Aksakals Hall at the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

A settlement in Ukraine and the situation in the Black Sea region were among the topics of discussion.

“Türkiye is one of our privileged partners in both foreign policy and economic affairs. Thanks to your attention, Mr. President, to the development of our relations, the level of economic cooperation remains high," Putin said.

He also stressed that Moscow and Ankara continue to implement major joint projects, including the Akkuyu NPP in Türkiye.

The head of state also underscored the “significant potential” for developing cooperation between the two countries in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Putin also said the flow of Russian tourists to Türkiye is constantly increasing, reaching almost 7 million people in 2025.

The Turkish leader said that relations between Russia and Turkey are currently at the highest possible level.

"Turkish-Russian relations are currently at a much higher level than at any other point in history," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president added that, "the two countries have strong partnership relations in agriculture and energy," as well as in other spheres, highlighting the importance of the Akkuyu NPP for bilateral relations.