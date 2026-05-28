Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin and Lukashenko exchange views on Armenia

Putin and Lukashenko exchange views on Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed Armenia on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Astana, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 29.

"They spoke several times yesterday on the sidelines. There was a brief exchange of views on Armenia, but there was no substantive discussion; there simply wasn't time",

Peskov said, according to Interfax.

He added that at the informal lunch, EAEU leaders had the chance to have "quite close communication" with one another.

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