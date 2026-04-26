Putin at meeting with Araghchi: Russia intends to continue strategic relations with Iran

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg.

Putin stated that Moscow would continue its efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East while promoting the interests of Iran and other regional nations.

The Russian president thanked Araghchi for delivering a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and asked the foreign minister to convey his own wishes for health and prosperity in return.

Moscow is prepared to further develop its strategic partnership with Tehran, Putin noted.

The Russian leader also expressed confidence that the Iranian people would overcome current hardships and achieve peace, praising Iran's heroic defense of its sovereignty.

"We sincerely hope that, drawing on this courage and desire for independence, the Iranian people will navigate this difficult period of trials under the leadership of a new leader – and peace will come",

Vladimir Putin said.