Putin refers to SCO as powerful regional structure

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should expand gradually and without haste, without turning into an amorphous structure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following a SCO summit.

Noting that the SCO is now one of the most powerful regional structures in the world, the Russian leader noted that it is no coincidence that countries emerged that want to participate and work as full members.

"The SCO has de facto become the largest regional association not only on our shared Eurasian continent but in the world as a whole. Nearly half of the global population lives in its countries, which account for over one-third of global GDP," Putin said.

He noted they have agreed to do this gradually, without rushing.