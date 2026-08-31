Putin suggests expanding UN Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for improving the effectiveness of the UN, including in the UN Security Council, and adapting the organization to “changing realities.”

Speaking at the SCO expanded summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, the head of state said that the UN's potential appears to be far from realized.

"It is essential to make efforts to improve its effectiveness, expand the representation of its bodies, including in the Security Council, by including countries from the Global South and East,” Putin said.

The Russian president arrived in Bishkek on Monday to attend the latest SCO summit, which coincides with the organization’s 25th anniversary. Earlier Tuesday, Putin also attended the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, where he addressed the organization’s leaders.