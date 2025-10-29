Qatar seeks to resume Iran-U.S. talks

Qatar is engaging with representatives from Iran and the United States to resume negotiations between Washington and Tehran on resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, the head of the government, Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

The Qatari PM recalled there is no nuclear race, and Iran has the right to develop their peaceful nuclear program for power generation or whatever, within the international law.

He noted it's concerning to hear this rhetoric that's coming out from Israel, from Iran, on the escalation.

"We are trying to engage with the U.S. and with the Iranians to make sure that the talks come back on its lack between two countries," Al Thani said.

According to the diplomat, once they have the talk started between Iran and the U.S. in a serious way, they can achieve an agreement.