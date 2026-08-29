Ratcliffe's Moscow visit aimed at organising Putin-Trump-Zelensky summit - media

CIA Director John Ratcliffe's secret visit to Moscow was primarily focused on proposing a trilateral summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Axios reported, citing sources in US intelligence agencies.

Ratcliffe reportedly presented the initiative during meetings with Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin and Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov. He also outlined various scenarios for restoring diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Axios, the US has already briefed Zelensky on the outcomes of the Moscow talks, and Kiev is expected to respond positively to the proposal in order to prevent further escalation.

Russian officials have not commented on Ratcliffe's visit. Kiev had previously indicated that the next round of Russia‑Ukraine talks could take place in September.