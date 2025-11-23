Remains of hostage found in Gaza

The remains, found in the central Gaza, belong to an Israeli citizen taken hostage by the radical group Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks, according to Israeli media reports.

The body was reportedly found on the northern outskirts of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Neither Hamas nor Islamic Jihad has issued a statement regarding on the matter.

To date, Hamas has returned the bodies of 25 hostages. Israel is still awaiting the return of the remains of Dror Or, Ran Gvili, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.