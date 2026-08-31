Rosatom building 16 out of 28 reactors abroad in SCO states

Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) account for 16 of the 28 nuclear reactors currently being constructed by Rosatom abroad, the state corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are the only ones working with virtually every SCO country. More than half of our reactors - 16 out of 28 - are being built in SCO countries," Likhachev said.

It is precisely in the SCO countries that our reactors have been operating for decades, he noted.

"These include China, India, and Belarus," Likhachev said.

The head of the Russian nuclear industry noted that the prospects for expanding nuclear cooperation with the association's member states are vast.