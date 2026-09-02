Rosatom signs contract to build Balkhash NPP in Kazakhstan

Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants signed a contract at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to build the two-unit Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with a total generating capacity of 2,400 MW.

"In the near future, Rosatom will carry out design work and establish an international consortium of equipment suppliers," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, while the two units are planned to enter operation within 10 years.

On June 14, 2025, Rosatom was selected to lead the international consortium that will build Kazakhstan's first high-capacity nuclear power plant. In June 2025, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosatom and Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency approved an indicative roadmap for the nuclear power plant construction project.