Rubio explains why sanctions on Russian diesel fuel removed

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of sanctions on Russian diesel fuel as the move benefits Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"That’ll impact and help the United States. It’ll help other countries as well, and that’s a decision he made not because it’s bad for Ukraine or good for Russia, but because it’s good for America and it’s important for America," Marco Rubio said.

According to him, global demand for diesel fuel has increased. A 30-day moratorium on sanctions to allow more Russian delivery of diesel into the global marketplace, the U.S. Secretary of State noted.

On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held a phone call, during which they discussed, among other things, petroleum product supplies. The Russian president said that Moscow had reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the U.S. and global market.