Russia-Turkey weekly flights set to top 1,000 in 2026

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin said more than 1,000 flights a week between Russia and Turkey were planned for 2026ю

To secure the targeted volumes, the Russian Transport Ministry is holding daily negotiations with Turkish representatives. The key item on the agenda is ensuring that foreign charter airlines comply with Russian transport security requirements, TASS reported.

“We are in active dialogue with the Turkish side; my deputy holds meetings almost daily. It is vital that these charter companies meet Russian transport security requirements,” Nikitin said.

Tour operators were earlier instructed to rebook passengers with Air Anka and Tailwind onto flights operated by other carriers. The two airlines sold tickets through to the end of October without having permission to operate flights to Russia after 25 May. As a result, their flight programme will be covered by Turkish Airlines and Corendon services until 16 June.

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), the number of flights from Russia to Antalya this summer has dropped by 10%. The decline is due to Turkish carriers Air Anka and Tailwind not holding flight permits for Russia, as well as a reduced flight programme at Azur Air.