Russia advocates full-scale restoration of relations with US - Putin

Contacts between Moscow and Washington are continuing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As for our contacts with the American administration, they are ongoing. We are in contact with the American administration, and we are still in contact. And I hope these contacts will continue," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that he sees a positive attitude from his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, towards constructive work.

According to him, Russia supports the restoration of full-scale relations with the U.S., but this depends not only on Moscow but also on the U.S. side.

"But President Trump, as far as I understand, feel it, see it, is inclined towards such positive, constructive work," Putin said.

The Russian president noted that everyone already knows about the contacts at the level of the intelligence services and through the representatives of the American administration designated by Trump to continue the dialogue with Russia.