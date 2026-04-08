Russia awaits resumption of Ukrainian settlement - Peskov

The Kremlin expressed hope that Washington pays more attention to Ukraine talks soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We hope that now they’ll have more time and possibilities to meet in a trilateral format. We are waiting for this," Peskov said.

The Ukrainian and Iranian settlements are only related indirectly, he noted.

"On the whole, they are not immediately related processes. They are only related by the fact that the American negotiators are busy with the Iranian stuff," Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that Moscow highly appreciates the U.S. negotiators’ efforts to settle the Ukrainian situation.