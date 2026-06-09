Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia defeats Trinidad and Tobago-in friendly football match

Russia defeats Trinidad and Tobago-in friendly football match
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian national football team scored 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in an exhibition match played on Tuesday night at a stadium in Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad.

Hosts Russia scored goals on the 7th minute of the match by Mingiyan Beveyev, by Alexander Silyanov on the 15th minute and on the 60th minute of the match by Alexey Batrakov, who also celebrated his birthday that day.

The match against Trinidad and Tobago completed Russia’s training camp of playing three friendlies this year, namely against the national teams of Egypt (0-1) and Burkina Faso (3-0)..

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